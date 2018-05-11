Accessibility Links

  3. The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett
Science Focus Podcast: The neuroscience of happiness

The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett

Neuroscientist, comedian and science writer Dean Burnett tells us what’s going on in our brains when we're happy.

Everyone wants to be happy: it’s an inbuilt part of being human. But what exactly is going on in our brains when we feel happy, and what can we do to ensure we live as happy a life as possible?

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

