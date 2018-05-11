The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett

Everyone wants to be happy: it’s an inbuilt part of being human. But what exactly is going on in our brains when we feel happy, and what can we do to ensure we live as happy a life as possible?
In this week’s Science Focus Podcast, Dean Burnett, a neuroscientist, comedian and science writer, speaks to Jason Goodyer, commissioning editor of BBC Focus magazine, about his new book The Happy Brain: The science of where happiness comes from, and why(£12.99, Guardian Faber).
Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.
Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:
- Changing our behaviour with virtual reality
- Transhumanism – using technology to live forever
- Nudge theory
- Project Discovery and its search for exoplanets
- How to push the limits of human endurance
- Exploding Head Syndrome
- Adventures in brain enhancement
- The future of humanity with Michio Kaku
Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard