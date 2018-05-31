The truth about dinosaurs – Steve Brusatte

The image of dinosaurs as drab, slow-witted reptilians is slowly being overturned thanks to exciting new fossil discoveries and advances in the technology used to analyse them.

Advertisement

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast we speak to Steve Brusatte, a palaeontologist based at the University of Edinburgh and author of The Rise and Fall of Dinosaurs: The untold story of a lost world (£20, Macmillan), about palaeontology’s emerging golden age that is revealing what dinosaurs really looked like and why they were much smarter than we used to think.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard