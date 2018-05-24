To become Prime Minister, change your voice – Trevor Cox

If you’ve ever felt the shock of hearing your own voice played back to you, you’ll realise how important your voice is to your identity. We judge others based on their pitch, intonation and accent, and even use that to decide whether or not to trust them.
Vocal training is an important tool for a lot of people, like politicians trying to become more appealing, and people developing a new voice after a gender change. We chat about how that’s being done, and why it’s so difficult. And finally, with the rise of speaking machines, we talk about why people are saying I love you to Alexa, and whether we’ll ever queue up to see robots perform Shakespeare.
Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.
Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:
- The neuroscience of happiness
- Changing our behaviour with virtual reality
- What it’s really like to die
- How to push the limits of human endurance
- Exploding Head Syndrome
- Nudge theory
Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard