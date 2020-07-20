Accessibility Links

Ritu Raman: Can you build with biology? © Alamy

Ritu Raman: Can you build with biology?

Mechanical engineer Ritu Raman explains how to integrate biology into engineering and what these remarkable devices can do.

If you wanted to build a robot, the first materials you would probably reach for would be some metal bits and plastic bobs.

However, mechanical engineer Ritu Raman designs machines made with biological material, and has created all manner of wonderful machines, including a walking robot made with muscle tissue.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, she tells us about how to integrate biology into engineering and what these remarkable devices can do that traditional machines can’t.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

