Ritu Raman: Can you build with biology?

If you wanted to build a robot, the first materials you would probably reach for would be some metal bits and plastic bobs.
However, mechanical engineer Ritu Raman designs machines made with biological material, and has created all manner of wonderful machines, including a walking robot made with muscle tissue.
In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, she tells us about how to integrate biology into engineering and what these remarkable devices can do that traditional machines can’t.
