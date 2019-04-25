Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
Is gene editing inspiring or terrifying? – Nessa Carey © Getty Images

Is gene editing inspiring or terrifying? – Nessa Carey

With gene editing we’re close to curing certain diseases, but at the same time, rogue scientists are experimenting in ways considered unethical by the wider medical community. What does the future look like for gene editing, and for the human race?

In 2012, scientists developed a method to edit any part of the human genome, and the implications were astounding. Now, we’re starting to see the technology’s potential;  we will soon cure previously untreatable diseases, but at the same time, rogue scientists are experimenting in ways considered unethical by the wider medical community. So where does gene editing go from here?

In this week’s Science Focus Podcast, Nessa Carey, author of the book Hacking the Code Of Life: How gene editing will rewrite our futures (£12.99, Icon) explains how gene editing was developed, how it works, and why it holds so much promise for medical science. We talked to her about the potential ways this technology could be mishandled, and how we should go about making ethical decisions around when and for whom gene editing is used.

What does a future like where we can manipulate the human genome to any end? Should we be inspired, or terrified?

She speaks to BBC Science Focus editorial assistant Helen Glenny.

