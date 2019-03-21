Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Can we slow down the ageing process? – Sue Armstrong
The science of ageing - Sue Armstrong © Getty Images

Can we slow down the ageing process? – Sue Armstrong

How and why do we age? What can be done to slow the ageing process, and how do we improve our health spans, rather than our life spans?

As every second ticks by, one inevitable fact of life is that all of us are getting older. But as our knowledge of the human body improves, and with advances in medicine keeping us fitter and healthier for longer, the size of the ageing population is rising.

Advertisement

In fact, the very elderly are now the fastest growing segment of the population. Along with this have come huge advances in the field of gerontology, the study of ageing, which Sue Armstrong explores in her new book, Borrowed Time.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, Helen Glenny, BBC Science Focus editorial assistant, talks to her about why we age – from evolution’s abandonment of us once we’ve served our reproductive purpose, to the aspects of our modern lifestyles that are speeding the ageing process – she explains what scientists are doing to slow or even reverse time, and whether we can expect to start using any of these interventions anytime soon.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

If you like what you hear, then please rate, review, and share with anybody you think might enjoy our podcast.

You can also subscribe and leave us a review on your favourite podcast apps. Also, if there is anybody you’d like us to speak to, or a topic you want us to cover, then let us know on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

How to get a good night's sleep - Alice Gregory © Getty Images
The Human Body

How to get a good night’s sleep – Alice Gregory

Eating for your genes - Giles Yeo © Scott Chasserot
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast Eating for your genes – Giles Yeo

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images
The Human Body

Adventures in brain enhancement

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Are yellow teeth stronger? ©iStock
The Human Body

Are yellow teeth stronger?

Does holding your breath make you stronger? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does holding your breath make you stronger?

Can consciousness be switched on and off? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can consciousness be switched on and off?

If I put my brain in another body, would I feel different? © iStock
The Human Body

If I put my brain in another body, would I feel different?