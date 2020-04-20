Sandro Galea: What is the difference between health and medicine?

This week we talk to the Sandro Galea, Dean of the school of public health at Boston University.
His book, called Well: What We Need to Talk About When We Talk About Health (£18.99, OUP) takes a deep look at the differences between health and medicine, and looks at how everything from the environment, taxation, education and even luck plays a part in the overall health of a nation.
Speaking before the coronavirus pandemic, he explains the surprising factors that influence public health, which countries are doing it well, and why he felt he had to write this book.
