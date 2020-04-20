Accessibility Links

  3. Sandro Galea: What is the difference between health and medicine?
Sandro Galea: What is the difference between health and medicine?

Sandro Galea: What is the difference between health and medicine?

Sandro Galea explains the surprising factors that influence public health and which countries are doing it well.

This week we talk to the Sandro Galea, Dean of the school of public health at Boston University.

His book, called Well: What We Need to Talk About When We Talk About Health (£18.99, OUP) takes a deep look at the differences between health and medicine, and looks at how everything from the environment, taxation, education and even luck plays a part in the overall health of a nation.

Speaking before the coronavirus pandemic, he explains the surprising factors that influence public health, which countries are doing it well, and why he felt he had to write this book.

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

