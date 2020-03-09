Aleks Krotoski: What happens to your data when you die?

What happens to all your digital data once you die? We ask social psychologist, host of BBC Radio 4’s Digital Human and BBC Science Focus columnist Aleks Krotoski about life after death, and she enlightens us on how much digital data is really out there, the value of virtual gravestones and why big data firms really don’t care if you’re alive or dead.

