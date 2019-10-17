Accessibility Links

Gretchen McCulloch: How has the internet affected how we communicate? © Getty Images

Gretchen McCulloch: How has the internet affected how we communicate?

We talk to an internet linguist about how sarcasm and humour drive our use of language, the value of emoji, and the history of lol.

Scroll through Facebook or Twitter and you’ll notice that many people type in a particular style: full of lols and emoji, and rarely using punctuation or capital letters.

Does this mean that we’re losing the ability to use our language correctly? Gretchen McCulloch, author of Because Internet (£12.99, Penguin Books), says absolutely not: in fact, internet users have collaboratively developed a style of language that makes communication much richer.

Here’s Gretchen talking to BBC Science Focus online assistant Sara Rigby about how sarcasm and humour drive our use of language, the value of emoji, and the history of lol.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

