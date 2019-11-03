Monica Grady: What is the future of space science?

Today on the Science Focus Podcast, we’re talking to Professor Monica Grady, planetary and space scientist.
Monica’s research spans to the Moon and beyond, and Asteroid 4731 is named Monicagrady, in honour of her contributions to the field.
Here, she speaks to editorial assistant Amy Barrett about working in the industry and the challenges faced by current and future space scientists.
