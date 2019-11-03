Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Monica Grady: What is the future of space science?
Monica-Grady

Monica Grady: What is the future of space science?

Professor Monica Grady celebrates the innovations that have come from advances in space science and technology.

Today on the Science Focus Podcast, we’re talking to Professor Monica Grady, planetary and space scientist.

Advertisement

Monica’s research spans to the Moon and beyond, and Asteroid 4731 is named Monicagrady, in honour of her contributions to the field.

Here, she speaks to editorial assistant Amy Barrett about working in the industry and the challenges faced by current and future space scientists.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Science Focus Podcast: Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi (Andy Weir © Aubrie Pick)
Space

Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir

Why is the Moon landing still relevant 50 years on? – Kevin Fong © NASA
Space

Kevin Fong Why is the Moon landing still relevant 50 years on?

The mindset behind the Moon landing – Richard Wiseman (Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the Moon at Tranquility Base © Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Space

Richard Wiseman The mindset behind the Moon landing

Science Focus Podcast - Is there anybody out there? © Getty Images
Space

Is there anybody out there? – Mike Garrett

Blood moon: lunar eclipse myths from around the world © Getty Images
Space

Blood moon: lunar eclipse myths from around the world

Why is the far side of the Moon so heavily cratered? © Getty Images
Space

Why is the far side of the Moon so heavily cratered?

Could an asteroid impact push the Moon closer to us? © iStock
Space

Could an asteroid impact push the Moon closer to us?

What happened at Bluedot festival 2019? – Libby Jackson, Tom Shakespeare and Danielle George © Lucas Sinclair
Space

Libby Jackson, Tom Shakespeare and Danielle George What happened at Bluedot festival 2019?