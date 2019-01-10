Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Colin Stuart: The most mysterious objects in the Universe
The most mysterious objects in the Universe - Colin Stuart © Magic Torch

Colin Stuart: The most mysterious objects in the Universe

From 'Oumuamua to Planet Nine, astronomy writer and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society Colin Stuart counts down the five strangest cosmic enigmas.

In October 2017, an astronomer working in Hawaii discovered a bizarre, cigar-shaped object hurtling through our Solar System. It was the first interstellar object detected passing through our celestial neighbourhood, and imaginations were immediately sent into overdrive. Could it be an asteroid? A comet? Or even an alien spaceship, sent here on a scouting mission from a distant planet?

Advertisement

The strange entity, named ‘Oumuamua, still has astronomers scratching their heads. But it’s not our Universe’s only mystery. From invisible galaxies to gigantic rectangles, the cosmos is awash with puzzling objects. In this week’s Science Focus Podcast, astronomy writer Colin Stuart speaks to our staff writer James Lloyd, about his top five mysterious objects.

If you like what you hear, then please rate, review, and share with anybody you think might enjoy our podcast. You can also subscribe and leave us a review at your favourite podcast apps, like iTunesAcastStitcher, and many more.

Also, if there is anybody you’d like us to speak to, or a topic you want us to cover, then let us know on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Science Focus Podcast - Is there anybody out there? © Getty Images
Space

Is there anybody out there? – Mike Garrett

Science Focus Podcast: Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi (Andy Weir © Aubrie Pick)
Space

Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir

Free-air gravitational anomalies and shaded topographic relief of the moon's 930-km-diameter Orientale impact basin © Ernest Wright, NASA/GSFC Scientific Visualization Studio
News

Secrets of ringed Moon crater revealed

Science Focus Podcast: Project Discovery and its search for exoplanets
Space

Bergur Finnbogason Project Discovery and its search for exoplanets

What is the Interplanetary Superhighway? © NASA
Space

What is the Interplanetary Superhighway?

Belka and Strelka, Russian cosmonaut dogs, 1960 © Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Space

Belka and Strelka: Russia’s canine cosmonauts – Vix Southgate

Science Focus Podcast: The future of humanity © Getty Images
Space

The future of humanity – Michio Kaku

Why do planets orbit in the same direction? © Getty Images
Space

Why do planets orbit in the same direction?