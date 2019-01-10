Colin Stuart: The most mysterious objects in the Universe

In October 2017, an astronomer working in Hawaii discovered a bizarre, cigar-shaped object hurtling through our Solar System. It was the first interstellar object detected passing through our celestial neighbourhood, and imaginations were immediately sent into overdrive. Could it be an asteroid? A comet? Or even an alien spaceship, sent here on a scouting mission from a distant planet?

The strange entity, named ‘Oumuamua, still has astronomers scratching their heads. But it’s not our Universe’s only mystery. From invisible galaxies to gigantic rectangles, the cosmos is awash with puzzling objects. In this week’s Science Focus Podcast, astronomy writer Colin Stuart speaks to our staff writer James Lloyd, about his top five mysterious objects.

