Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Bruce Banerdt: What NASA’s InSight will tell us about Mars
What NASA's InSight will tell us about Mars - Bruce Banerdt © NASA/JPL-Caltech

Bruce Banerdt: What NASA’s InSight will tell us about Mars

By drilling into the surface of Mars, NASA's InSight mission could help us discover more about the structure of the Red Planet, and maybe help us understand the formation of other planets.

Despite the success of missions such as Opportunity and Curiosity in exploring the surface of Mars, we still know relatively little about what is going on beneath the surface of the Red Planet. NASA’s Insight mission, which is scheduled to land on the Martian surface on 26 November, is hoping to change all of this.

Advertisement

BBC Focus commissioning editor Jason Goodyer spoke to Bruce Banerdt, principal investigator at the InSight mission, about the project’s history, its objectives, the technology it will be using, and what studying the internal structure of Mars can teach us about the formation of planets in general.

Advertisement

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunesAcastStitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebookInstagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Science Focus Podcast: The future of humanity © Getty Images
Space

The future of humanity – Michio Kaku

Science Focus Podcast - Is there anybody out there? © Getty Images
Space

Is there anybody out there? – Mike Garrett

Mars © NASA, ESA, and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Space

Landing on Mars is hard – here’s how we plan to succeed in 2021

Science Focus Podcast: Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi (Andy Weir © Aubrie Pick)
Space

Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir

Science Focus Podcast: Project Discovery and its search for exoplanets
Space

Bergur Finnbogason Project Discovery and its search for exoplanets

© NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Space

Salty water detected flowing on Mars

Aerospace engineer Dava Newman developed this BioSuit for Mars missions; it has a tight, elastic structure that counteracts lower pressure © Dava Newman/MIT
Space

Why haven’t spacesuits changed much over time?

Belka and Strelka, Russian cosmonaut dogs, 1960 © Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Space

Belka and Strelka: Russia’s canine cosmonauts – Vix Southgate