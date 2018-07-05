Belka and Strelka: Russia’s canine cosmonauts – Vix Southgate

Belka and Strelka were plucked as strays from the streets of Russia, and were trained up as space dogs. They became the first creatures to enter Earth orbit, and safely return. Once their mission was completed, they became celebrities, and their work paved the way for future space missions.

In this week’s Science Focus Podcast we talk to space expert Vix Southgate. She was so inspired by the story of Belka and Strelka that she’s written a book for children, Dogs In Space (£12.99, Wren & Rook), to inspire youngsters about these plucky canines. In this episode, she tells us all about doggy spacesuits, Belka and Strelka’s training regimes, and what happened to the dogs after their mission.

