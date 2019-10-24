Accessibility Links

  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Bill Bryson: What should we know about how our bodies work?

Bill Bryson: What should we know about how our bodies work?

We speak to Bill Bryson, OBE, about his latest book uncovering the biological mechanisms hidden underneath our skin.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we hear from renowned travel writer and science communicator, Bill Bryson.

Beloved by readers around the world, his works have included Notes from a Small Island, an observation of life in England, and the best-selling science book A Short History of Nearly Everything.

His new book is called The Body: A Guide for Occupants (£25, Doubleday), where he turns inward to look at the mechanisms that keep us alive.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

