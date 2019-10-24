Bill Bryson: What should we know about how our bodies work?

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we hear from renowned travel writer and science communicator, Bill Bryson.
Beloved by readers around the world, his works have included Notes from a Small Island, an observation of life in England, and the best-selling science book A Short History of Nearly Everything.
His new book is called The Body: A Guide for Occupants (£25, Doubleday), where he turns inward to look at the mechanisms that keep us alive.
Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:
- Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez
- What does our skin tell us about ourselves? – Dr Monty Lyman
- Is an implantable electronic device the future of medicine? – Gordon Wallace
- What does a world with an ageing population look like? – Sarah Harper
- What does it mean to be a man? – Gary Barker
- Is gene editing inspiring or terrifying? – Nessa Carey