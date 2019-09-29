What does our skin tell us about ourselves? – Dr Monty Lyman

The largest organ in the body isn’t the lungs or the brain, but the skin. Our skin performs a vast array of functions for us, from protecting us from disease to helping us make friends.

Dr Monty Lyman, is the author of The Remarkable Life of The Skin (£20, Bantam Press), which was recently announced as one of the six books on the prestigious Royal Society Science Book Prize competition.

He calls skin the ‘Swiss Army Organ’ because of all the tasks it carries out, and in this week’s episode he talks to BBC Science Focus online assistant Sara Rigby about what the skin is for, why vanity is good for you, and what kind of creatures inhabit our skin.

