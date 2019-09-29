Accessibility Links

  3. What does our skin tell us about ourselves? – Dr Monty Lyman
What does our skin tell us about ourselves? – Dr Monty Lyman

What does our skin tell us about ourselves? – Dr Monty Lyman

We talk to Dr Monty Lyman about what the skin is for, why vanity is good for you, and what kind of creatures inhabit our skin.

The largest organ in the body isn’t the lungs or the brain, but the skin. Our skin performs a vast array of functions for us, from protecting us from disease to helping us make friends.

Dr Monty Lyman, is the author of The Remarkable Life of The Skin (£20, Bantam Press), which was recently announced as one of the six books on the prestigious Royal Society Science Book Prize competition.

He calls skin the ‘Swiss Army Organ’ because of all the tasks it carries out, and in this week’s episode he talks to BBC Science Focus online assistant Sara Rigby about what the skin is for, why vanity is good for you, and what kind of creatures inhabit our skin.

We now have more than 75 episodes of the Science Focus Podcast, each of which is still well worth a listen. Here are a few that you might find interesting:

