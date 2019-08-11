Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. What is your brain doing while you sleep? – Dr Guy Leschziner
What is your brain doing while you sleep? – Dr Guy Leschziner © Getty Images

What is your brain doing while you sleep? – Dr Guy Leschziner

While your body switches off, your brain kicks in, and the quality of your sleep has a lot to do with what it’s working on.

For most of us, switching off the light and curling up in a warm, cosy bed is the welcome reward for a good day done (or much-needed respite from a bad one).

Advertisement

But not everybody can soak up their allotted hours in joyful slumber before the alarm goes off. In fact, according to the Mental Health Foundation, it is estimated that 20 per cent of adults suffer from some form of insomnia, while many more of us experience issues like sleep walking, sleep apnoea and night terrors.

Dr Guy Leschziner is a world-renowned neurologist and sleep physician, whose new book The Nocturnal Brain: Nightmares, Neuroscience and the Secret World of Sleep (£16.99, Simon & Schuster) attempts to unpick some of the mysteries around what is happening to your body whilst you doze off in the land of Nod.

In this podcast, we find out what is happening in our brain while we dream, how to get a better night’s sleep, and whether sleep tech and apps are all they’re all cracked up to be.

He speaks to BBC Science Focus Online Editor Alexander McNamara.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

How to get a good night's sleep - Alice Gregory © Getty Images
The Human Body

How to get a good night’s sleep – Alice Gregory

Science Focus Podcast: Exploding Head Syndrome © Getty Images
The Human Body

Exploding Head Syndrome – Brian Sharpless

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images
The Human Body

Adventures in brain enhancement

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sin: Why we do the things we shouldn’t – Jack Lewis

Is body positivity the answer to body image issues? – Phillippa Diedrichs © Getty Images
The Human Body

Phillippa Diedrichs Is body positivity the answer to body image issues?

Science Focus Podcast: Nudge theory © Getty Images
The Human Body

Nudge theory – David Halpern

Science Focus Podcast: The neuroscience of happiness © Getty Images
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett

What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers © Getty Images
Nature

What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers