Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Is religion compatible with science? – John Lennox
Detail of mosaic in the crypt at the Musee Pasteur, on the grounds of the Pasteur Institute. Louis Pasteur is buried in the crypt, which was modeled on the tomb of Galla Placidia in Ravenna, Italy. The mosaics were created by Auguste Guilbert-Martin © Getty Images

Is religion compatible with science? – John Lennox

Professor John Lennox, author of Can Science Explain Everything?, explains why he's a Christian and a scientist.

With science providing more and more insights into the workings of the Universe, many people have turned their backs on religion entirely. Why invoke a God to explain the world, the argument goes, when science does a perfectly good job? Professor John Lennox, however, begs to differ.

Advertisement

Emeritus Professor of Mathematics at the University of Oxford, Lennox is both a scientist and a Christian. In his new book, Can Science Explain Everything? (£7.99, The Good Book Company), Lennox argues that the worldviews of religion and science are not incompatible. In fact, he goes one step further, arguing that science actually points towards the existence of God.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, he speaks to BBC Focus staff writer James Lloyd.

And remember, if you like what you hear, then please rate, review, and share with anybody you think might enjoy our podcast. You can also subscribe and leave us a review on your favourite podcast apps. Also, if there is anybody you’d like us to speak to, or a topic you want us to cover, then let us know on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Listen to more episode of the Science Focus Podcast:

Read more:

GettyImages-899209504
Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast There’s no such thing as Blue Monday – Sir David Spiegelhalter

Does science have a problem with women?
Everyday science

Why aren’t there more women in science?

Hannah Fry
Everyday science

What’s the deal with algorithms? – Hannah Fry

Science Focus Podcast: How the petrol ban will work (© Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Everyday science

How the petrol ban will work, and making psychosis in Hellblade believable

A scene from the film 'Jack The Ripper', 1959. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)
Everyday science

Unsolved murder Has science identified Jack the Ripper?

Finding the fun in science - Dara Ó Briain (Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes)
Everyday science

Finding the fun in science – Dara Ó Briain

Science Focus Podcast: The London Fatberg (A museum employee poses behind a piece of the Whitechapel fatberg on display at the Museum of London © Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
Everyday science

The London Fatberg

Science Focus Podcast: Exploding Head Syndrome © Getty Images
The Human Body

Exploding Head Syndrome – Brian Sharpless