Sir David Spiegelhalter: There’s no such thing as Blue Monday

Sir David Spiegelhalter is a statistician and Professor of the Public Understanding of Risk in the Statistical Laboratory at the University of Cambridge. He has made it his mission to expose those who misuse statistics, and to teach the general public how to more accurately interpret the data, numbers and risks being reported to them.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast he speaks to BBC Focus’ commissioning editor, Jason Goodyer, about the pseudoscience behind Blue Monday, the power of numbers, and how to spot a dodgy stat.

