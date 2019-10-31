Accessibility Links

  3. Jim Al-Khalili: Why should we care about science and scientists?

Jim Al-Khalili: Why should we care about science and scientists?

To mark the 200th episode of BBC Radio 4’s The Life Scientific, we chat to host Jim Al-Khalili about the programme and his life in science.

Every Tuesday morning, physicist and science communicator Jim Al-Khalili presents the long-running radio programme The Life Scientific on BBC Radio 4. On 5 November 2019, the show celebrates its 200th episode, so we caught up with Jim just after recording this landmark show.

He talked to us about what it’s like to work on The Life Scientific, he fights the corner for creativity in science, and reveals why research and scientists keep him optimistic about the future.

