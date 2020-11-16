Dr Douglas Vakoch: Should we try to contact aliens?

In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Douglas Vakoch, President of Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence, or METI.
We talk about whether we should be broadcasting messages into space to signal our existence to intelligent alien species.
We also discuss how we could create a message that an unknown species of alien could understand.
