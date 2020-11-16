Accessibility Links

  3. Dr Douglas Vakoch: Should we try to contact aliens?
Dr Douglas Vakoch: Should we try to contact aliens? © Getty Images

Dr Douglas Vakoch: Should we try to contact aliens?

Dr Douglas Vakoch, President of Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence, talks about how and why we should signal our existence to alien civilisations.

In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Douglas Vakoch, President of Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence, or METI.

We talk about whether we should be broadcasting messages into space to signal our existence to intelligent alien species.

We also discuss how we could create a message that an unknown species of alien could understand.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

