Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Dr Erin Macdonald: Is there any science in Star Trek?
Dr Erin Macdonald: Is there any science in Star Trek? © NBC Television (Public domain)

Dr Erin Macdonald: Is there any science in Star Trek?

Star Trek’s science consultant Dr Erin Macdonald talks about supernovae, what a science consultant really does, and whether warp drive is possible.

This week we’re boldly going where no Science Focus Podcast has gone before.

Advertisement

Dr Erin Macdonald is the new science consultant for the Star Trek franchise. With the release of Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime, she takes us through the science of both the new and classic series.

She tells our production assistant and resident Trekkie Holly Spanner about supernovae, what a science consultant really does, and whether warp drive is possible.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

Holly Spanner

Production assistant, BBC Science Focus

Holly is the production assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MSc in Geoscience from UCL, a BSc in Geology & Archaeology from the University of Birmingham and a sustained interest in astronomy, earth sciences and photography.

Tags

You may like

The thought experiment: How fast would I have to run to catch fire? © Raja Lockey
Everyday science

The thought experiment: How fast would I have to run to catch fire?

What’s in the MMR vaccine? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s in the MMR vaccine?

The deadly rise of depression © Getty Images
The Human Body

The deadly rise of depression

Sleepless in battle © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sleepless in battle

Five dangerous jobs in science © Getty Images
Everyday science

Five dangerous Jobs in Science

Why don't cars use carbon capture? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Why don’t cars use carbon capture?

Have we all been here before? © Getty Images
Space

Have we all been here before?

The climate gamble © ikon
Planet Earth

The climate gamble