Dr Becky Smethurst: How do you actually find a black hole?

By day, Dr Becky is an astrophysicist, unravelling the mysteries of supermassive black holes, but by night she entertains science buffs like us on her YouTube channel.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast she explains how to find a black hole (and why they’re actually incredibly bright), what an astrophysicist does all day, and why flooding YouTube with scientists is the best way to counteract disinformation and bogus theories.

Her book Space: 10 Things You Should Know (£9.99, Orion), is out now and you can read an extract from it here.

