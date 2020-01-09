Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  3. Dr Becky Smethurst: How do you actually find a black hole?
Dr Becky Smethurst: How do you actually find a black hole? (A simulation of plasma flow at the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, which lies at the centre of the Milky Way. © J. Davelaar, M. Moscibrodzka, T. Bronzwaer & H. Falcke/Radboud Univ)

Dr Becky Smethurst: How do you actually find a black hole?

Astrophysicist and YouTuber Dr Becky discusses black holes, reveals what astronomers do all day, and explains why we need to flood YouTube with scientists.

By day, Dr Becky is an astrophysicist, unravelling the mysteries of supermassive black holes, but by night she entertains science buffs like us on her YouTube channel.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast she explains how to find a black hole (and why they’re actually incredibly bright), what an astrophysicist does all day, and why flooding YouTube with scientists is the best way to counteract disinformation and bogus theories.

Her book Space: 10 Things You Should Know (£9.99, Orion), is out now and you can read an extract from it here.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

