Kathryn D. Sullivan: What is it really like to walk in space?

Kathryn D Sullivan made history on 11 October 1984 when she became the first American woman to make an Extravehicular Activity, something most of us will know as a space walk, and in this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, she explains how maybe ‘walk’ isn’t the most appropriate way of describing it.
She also reveals the importance of planning over plans, the influence of the Hubble Space Telescope, and whether this year’s news story about spacesuits for women was really as problematic as the headlines suggested.
Let us know what you think with a review or a rating wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:
- Mark McCaughrean: How do you launch a successful space mission?
- Monica Grady: What is the future of space science?
- Why is the Moon landing still relevant 50 years on? – Kevin Fong
- The most mysterious objects in the Universe – Colin Stuart
- Gaia Vince: What part does culture play in our evolution?
- Chris Lintott: Can members of the public do real science?