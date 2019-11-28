Chris Lintott: Can members of the public do real science?

We’re living in the age of big data. Scientists can collect and store more information than ever before. So how can they manage it all?

That’s where citizen science comes in. Members of the public can log in to the Zooniverse, the world’s largest citizen science platform, and do the hard work of sorting through the data.

Whether that’s searching for alien planets or spotting penguins, BBC Sky at Night presenter and the project’s co-founder Chris Lintott says that the public aren’t just helping out, but doing real science.

In his new book, The Crowd and the Cosmos: Adventures in the Zooniverse (£20, OUP), Chris explains how, in just a few minutes in your lunch break, you can contribute to fields from astronomy to zoology.

He speaks to BBC Science Focus online assistant Sara Rigby.

