Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Randall Munroe: How do you find the worst solution to any problem?
Randall Munroe: How do you find the worst solution to any problem? © XKCD

Randall Munroe: How do you find the worst solution to any problem?

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, Randall Munroe, creator of the webcomic xkcd, talks about why the worst solution to a problem can be the most interesting.

If you need advice for the best way to move house, predict the weather or take a selfie, Randall Munroe, the creator of the webcomic xkcd, can’t help you.

Advertisement

But if you’re willing to get creative, Randall’s book How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems (£16.99, John Murray Press) will show you the worst ways to solve your problems, with some help from tennis star Serena Williams and astronaut Commander Chris Hadfield along the way.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, Randall talks to online assistant Sara Rigby about why the worst solution to a problem can be the most interesting.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez © Getty Images
The Human Body

Caroline Criado Perez Does data discriminate against women?

Is science racist? – Angela Saini (Nazi officials use callipers to measure an ethnic German's nose. The Nazis developed a system of facial measurement that was supposedly a way of determining racial descent. The compiled results, based on biased samples, were used to back up the Nazi claim that Germans were a pure and superior "Aryan" race © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Everyday science

Angela Saini Is racism creeping into science?

Gretchen McCulloch: How has the internet affected how we communicate? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast How has the internet affected how we communicate?

Hannah Fry
Everyday science

What’s the deal with algorithms? – Hannah Fry

What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong? – Matt Parker © Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong? – Matt Parker

Can science explain everything? - Michael Blastland © Getty Images
Everyday science

Michael Blastland Can science explain everything?

Finding the fun in science - Dara Ó Briain (Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes)
Everyday science

Finding the fun in science – Dara Ó Briain

Detail of mosaic in the crypt at the Musee Pasteur, on the grounds of the Pasteur Institute. Louis Pasteur is buried in the crypt, which was modeled on the tomb of Galla Placidia in Ravenna, Italy. The mosaics were created by Auguste Guilbert-Martin © Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast Is religion compatible with science? – John Lennox