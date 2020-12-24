End of year roundup: The non-COVID science that brought us joy in 2020

It’s been a long and strange year, and most of our attention has been focussed on the coronavirus. So, in this bonus episode of the Science Focus Podcast, the team talks about this year’s most interesting science that has nothing to do with COVID.

We start off by talking about our favourite scientific developments of the year, and then we discuss the books and documentaries that we’ve loved.

