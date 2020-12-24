Accessibility Links

  3. End of year roundup: The non-COVID science that brought us joy in 2020
End of year roundup: The non-COVID science that brought us joy in 2020 © Getty Images

End of year roundup: The non-COVID science that brought us joy in 2020

The team discusses the bright spots in 2020, including our favourite scientific developments and the books and documentaries we've enjoyed.

It’s been a long and strange year, and most of our attention has been focussed on the coronavirus. So, in this bonus episode of the Science Focus Podcast, the team talks about this year’s most interesting science that has nothing to do with COVID.

We start off by talking about our favourite scientific developments of the year, and then we discuss the books and documentaries that we’ve loved.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

