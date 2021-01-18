Why you can’t multitask (and why that’s a good thing)

Humans’ ability to turn thoughts into actions has enabled us to change the world. But we’ve never been great at getting two things done at once.

Understanding how our brain helps us achieve our goals through something called executive function, or cognitive control, can explain why we’re so bad at multitasking.

According to neuroscientist Prof David Badre, when we’re armed with this knowledge we can begin to work together to become a better society. Badre’s new book, On Task (£25, Princeton University Press) explains the mechanisms behind cognitive control.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast we speak to Badre to find out more about how our brains work.

