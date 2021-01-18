Accessibility Links

  3. Why you can’t multitask (and why that’s a good thing)
Why you can't multitask (and why that's a good thing)

Why you can’t multitask (and why that’s a good thing)

Our brain's ability to work towards a goal has enabled us to achieve many great things, but we aren't very good at doing things in tandem. We speak to neuroscientist Prof David Badre to find out why.

Humans’ ability to turn thoughts into actions has enabled us to change the world. But we’ve never been great at getting two things done at once.

Understanding how our brain helps us achieve our goals through something called executive function, or cognitive control, can explain why we’re so bad at multitasking.

According to neuroscientist Prof David Badre, when we’re armed with this knowledge we can begin to work together to become a better society. Badre’s new book, On Task (£25, Princeton University Press) explains the mechanisms behind cognitive control.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast we speak to Badre to find out more about how our brains work.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

