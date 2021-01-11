How virtual reality is helping patients with phobias, anxiety disorders and more

Ideas that you need to understand in 2021: not only can you explore them into in the latest issue, but also our podcast. In the past few episodes we’ve been talking to the experts who will explain these new discoveries and concepts in their own words.
For the next in the series, we speak to Daniel Freeman, a Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Oxford. Daniel has been working with virtual reality technology since 2001 and is a founder of Oxford VR, a University of Oxford spinout company.
He tells us about using virtual reality to treat mental health problems.
