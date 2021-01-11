Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. How virtual reality is helping patients with phobias, anxiety disorders and more
How virtual reality is helping patients with phobias, anxiety disorders and more © Joseph Eddins/US Air Force

How virtual reality is helping patients with phobias, anxiety disorders and more

Professor Daniel Freeman explains how VR can be used to treat a variety of mental health problems.

Ideas that you need to understand in 2021: not only can you explore them into in the latest issue, but also our podcast. In the past few episodes we’ve been talking to the experts who will explain these new discoveries and concepts in their own words.

Advertisement

For the next in the series, we speak to Daniel Freeman, a Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Oxford. Daniel has been working with virtual reality technology since 2001 and is a founder of Oxford VR, a University of Oxford spinout company.

He tells us about using virtual reality to treat mental health problems.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

NY ScienceFocus359-920x612px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Is body positivity the answer to body image issues? – Phillippa Diedrichs © Getty Images
The Human Body

Phillippa Diedrichs Is body positivity the answer to body image issues?

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Jack Lewis Sin and why we do the things we shouldn't

Science Focus Podcast: Changing our behaviour with virtual reality © Getty Images
Future Technology

Jeremy Bailenson Changing our behaviour with virtual reality

Project Discovery: Can computer games help find a cure for COVID-19? © CCP Games
The Human Body

Project Discovery Could computer games help find a cure for COVID-19?

The psychology of suicide © Owen Gent
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What psychology can tell us about suicide

Dr Julia Shaw: Why do we do bad things? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Dr Julia Shaw Why do we do bad things?

Ritu Raman: Can you build with biology? © Alamy
Future Technology

Ritu Raman Can you build with biology?

Are video games good for us? - Pete Etchells © Getty Images
The Human Body

Pete Etchells Are video games good for us?