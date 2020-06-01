Accessibility Links

  3. Anthony David: Why is there still such stigma around mental health?
© Getty Images

Anthony David: Why is there still such stigma around mental health?

Neuropsychiatrist Professor Anthony David talks about why mental health stigma exists and whether it’s getting any better.

Mental health has become a hot topic in recent years, with campaigns asking us to be kind on social media and to reach out to friends who are struggling.

It seems now more than ever, we have a better understanding of what it means when someone is struggling with their mental health, but despite this, some people feel that the stigma surrounding it stops them from getting the help they need.

Professor Anthony David is a neuropsychiatrist at University College London, whose book Into the Abyss (£14.99, Oneworld) tells the stories of patients he has treated and what their cases have taught him.

He speaks to our editorial assistant Amy Barrett about why this stigma exists and whether it’s getting any better.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

