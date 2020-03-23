Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Camilla Pang: How can science guide my life?
Camilla-Pang-940x530

Camilla Pang: How can science guide my life?

Bioinformatician Camilla Pang discusses how her neurodiversity has affected the way she works.

Dr Camilla Pang is a bioinformatician, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when she was eight years old.

Advertisement

Her first book, Explaining Humans (£14.99, Viking), is a guide to navigating life, love and relationships using the lessons she’s learned in her scientific career so far.

In it she draws on examples from how the different proteins in the human body can reflect the different roles in a social group, to the way how light refracts through a prism helping her to break down fear into something manageable.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, she discusses her current work using disease and cancer data, along with machine learning methods, to find patterns that can be used in healthcare and lead to the development of therapies.

She also explains how her neurodiversity has affected the way she works.

If you have a burning science question you want an expert to answer, send them to us on twitter at @sciencefocus, and we may answer them in a future episode.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

You may like

Jim Davies: How do you use your imagination? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Jim Davies How do you use your imagination?

What is your brain doing while you sleep? – Dr Guy Leschziner © Getty Images
The Human Body

Dr Guy Leschziner What is your brain doing while you sleep?

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images
The Human Body

David Adam Adventures in brain enhancement

What does a world with an ageing population look like? – Sarah Harper © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sarah Harper What does a world with an ageing population look like?

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Jack Lewis Sin and why we do the things we shouldn't

Science Focus Podcast: Nudge theory © Getty Images
The Human Body

Nudge theory – David Halpern

Is body positivity the answer to body image issues? – Phillippa Diedrichs © Getty Images
The Human Body

Phillippa Diedrichs Is body positivity the answer to body image issues?

Aleks Krotoski What happens to your data when you die © Getty Images
The Human Body

Aleks Krotoski What happens to your data when you die?