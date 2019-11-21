Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Dean Burnett: What’s going on in the teenage brain?
Dean Burnett: What’s going on in the teenage brain? © Getty Images

Dean Burnett: What’s going on in the teenage brain?

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, neuroscientist, comedian and science writer Dean Burnett explains what’s really going on in our brains when parents and teens clash.

Why are teens so emotional? Why won’t they listen when adults depart their worldly knowledge? Why won’t they tidy their rooms?

Advertisement

Well, there are plenty of parenting books out there that attempt to answer these questions, but in the new book Why Your Parents Are Driving You Up the Wall and What To Do About It (£8.99, Penguin) by neuroscientist, comedian and science writer Dean Burnett, for the first time, it’s teens who are getting an insight into their parents’ minds.

The book is all about reverse parenting, and offers teens an answer to why their parents are always dragging them out of bed, why they’re so obsessed with asking ‘How was school?’ and other common complaints.

He speaks to BBC Science Focus editorial assistant Amy Barrett.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers © Getty Images
Nature

What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images
The Human Body

Adventures in brain enhancement

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sin: Why we do the things we shouldn’t – Jack Lewis

How to get a good night's sleep - Alice Gregory © Getty Images
The Human Body

How to get a good night’s sleep – Alice Gregory

Science Focus Podcast: The neuroscience of happiness © Getty Images
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett

Science Focus Podcast: How emotions are made © Getty Images
The Human Body

How emotions are made – Lisa Feldman Barrett

What is your brain doing while you sleep? – Dr Guy Leschziner © Getty Images
The Human Body

Dr Guy Leschziner What is your brain doing while you sleep?

Excessive screen-time linked to changes in preschoolers’ brains © Getty Images
The Human Body

Excessive screen-time linked to changes in preschoolers’ brains