How a scientist used viruses to save her husband’s life from a superbug

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we’re joined by AIDS researcher Professor Steffanie Strathdee.
In 2015, Strathdee’s husband was infected by a superbug that was resistant to every antibiotic that the doctors could throw at it, but she was able to save his life with an experimental treatment made of viruses found in sewage.
In the New Year issue of BBC Science Focus Magazine, we cover the biggest ideas that you need to understand in 2021. This episode is one of a series in which we talk to the experts who will explain these ideas in their own words.
