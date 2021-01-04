Accessibility Links

  How a scientist used viruses to save her husband's life from a superbug
How a scientist used viruses to save her husband’s life from a superbug © Getty Images

How a scientist used viruses to save her husband’s life from a superbug

We talk to Professor Steffanie Strathdee, an AIDS researcher who saved her husband's life with a forgotten, hundred-year-old cure.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we’re joined by AIDS researcher Professor Steffanie Strathdee.

In 2015, Strathdee’s husband was infected by a superbug that was resistant to every antibiotic that the doctors could throw at it, but she was able to save his life with an experimental treatment made of viruses found in sewage.

In the New Year issue of BBC Science Focus Magazine, we cover the biggest ideas that you need to understand in 2021. This episode is one of a series in which we talk to the experts who will explain these ideas in their own words.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

