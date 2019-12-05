Brian Switek: How did bones evolve?

Brian Switek, the pen name of science writer and fossil fanatic Riley Black, this year released a book called The Secret Life of Bones: Their Origins, Evolution and Fate (£9.99, Duckworth). In it, she explains how and why we evolved bones, and explains the relationship we humans have with these sturdy struts of osseous tissue.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, she helpfully explains what a bone is and how they turn into fossils, as well as how they revealed Richard III’s diet and were historically used to justify scientific racism, and why Hollywood is getting aliens all wrong.

