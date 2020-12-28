Accessibility Links

  3. Marcus Chown: Does the Big Bang really explain our Universe?
Marcus Chown: Does the Big Bang really explain our Universe? © Getty Images

Marcus Chown: Does the Big Bang really explain our Universe?

Science writer Marcus Chown tells us about the Big Bang, dark matter, inflation, and what we still don't know about the formation of our Universe.

In the New Year issue of BBC Science Focus Magazine, we cover the biggest ideas that you need to understand in 2021. Over the next few episodes of the Science Focus Podcast, we’ll be talking to the experts who will explain these ideas in their own words.

In this episode, we talk to science writer Marcus Chown, who tells us all about the major problems in our current understanding of cosmology. We discuss the Big Bang, dark matter, inflation, and what we still don’t know about the formation of our Universe.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

