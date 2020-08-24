Katie Mack: How will the Universe end?
Astrophysicist Dr Katie Mack explains five possible apocalypses, from the Universe gradually fading out to a ‘quantum bubble of death’.
The end of the Universe may be a common feature in science fiction, but this one isn’t a crisis that can be averted by a team of superheroes. The Universe really will come to an end one way or another, and we have an idea how – five ideas, actually.
In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, astrophysicist Dr Katie Mack talks to us about the future of the cosmos. She dives into these five possible apocalypses, from the Universe gradually fading out to the ‘quantum bubble of death’.
