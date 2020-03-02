Professor Fay Dowker: What is the problem of quantum gravity?

This week, we’re going on a search for the theory of everything.
The two main theories of physics are at odds with one another. Einstein’s general relativity explains gravity, but it contradicts quantum theory: how we understand matter, atoms and particles.
Theoretical physicist at Imperial College London Professor Fay Dowker has been working on a solution to this quantum gravity problem, and tells us why the theories are incompatible, and how she plans to bring them together.
