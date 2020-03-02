Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Professor Fay Dowker: What is the problem of quantum gravity?
Professor Fay Dowker: What is the problem of quantum gravity? © Imperial College London

Professor Fay Dowker: What is the problem of quantum gravity?

Einstein’s general relativity explains gravity, but it contradicts quantum theory – is there a solution to one of modern physics’ greatest problems?

This week, we’re going on a search for the theory of everything.

Advertisement

The two main theories of physics are at odds with one another. Einstein’s general relativity explains gravity, but it contradicts quantum theory: how we understand matter, atoms and particles.

Theoretical physicist at Imperial College London Professor Fay Dowker has been working on a solution to this quantum gravity problem, and tells us why the theories are incompatible, and how she plans to bring them together.

If you have a burning science question you want an expert to answer, send them to us on twitter at @sciencefocus, and we may answer them in a future episode.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

You may like

A Philosopher giving that Lecture on the Orrery in which a lamp is put in place of the Sun, by Joseph Wright of Derby, exhibited 1766, oil on canvas © Derby Museums Trust
Everyday science

Dr Tilly Blyth How has art influenced science?

Jim Al-Khalili: Why should we care about science and scientists? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Jim Al-Khalili Why should we care about science and scientists?

Can we live in a world without religion? – Richard Dawkins © Jana Lenzova
Everyday science

Richard Dawkins Can we live in a world without religion?

Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez © Getty Images
The Human Body

Caroline Criado Perez Does data discriminate against women?

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Sir David Spiegelhalter There's no such thing as Blue Monday

Does science have a problem with women?
Everyday science

Why aren’t there more women in science?

Is science racist? – Angela Saini (Nazi officials use callipers to measure an ethnic German's nose. The Nazis developed a system of facial measurement that was supposedly a way of determining racial descent. The compiled results, based on biased samples, were used to back up the Nazi claim that Germans were a pure and superior
Everyday science

Angela Saini Is racism creeping into science?

Mark Miodownik: Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Mark Miodownik Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic?