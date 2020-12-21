Accessibility Links

Prof John Drury: The psychology of lockdowns

Prof John Drury: The psychology of lockdowns

Behavioural psychologist Prof John Drury tells us about why people respond to the restrictions differently and what the long-term effects lockdowns will be.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Prof John Drury, a behavioural psychologist based at the University of Sussex who specialises in studying crowds and collective behaviour.

The UK recently came out of the second COVID-19 lockdown, and went into a new three-tier system, with much of the country still in in the strictest tier.

John tells us about why people respond to the restrictions differently, how to ensure people follow the rules, and what the long-term effects the lockdowns will have on our psychology.

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

