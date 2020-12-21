Prof John Drury: The psychology of lockdowns

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Prof John Drury, a behavioural psychologist based at the University of Sussex who specialises in studying crowds and collective behaviour.
The UK recently came out of the second COVID-19 lockdown, and went into a new three-tier system, with much of the country still in in the strictest tier.
John tells us about why people respond to the restrictions differently, how to ensure people follow the rules, and what the long-term effects the lockdowns will have on our psychology.
Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:
- Hugo Zeberg: How could Neanderthal genes affect COVID-19?
- Dr Rachel Brown: Why are some COVID-19 patients suffering from neurological complications?
- Project Discovery: Could computer games help find a cure for COVID-19?
- David Halpern: Nudge theory
- Dr Pete Etchells: Do video games encourage gambling behaviour?
- Dr Julia Shaw: Why do we do bad things?