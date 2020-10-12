Hugo Zeberg: How could Neanderthal genes affect COVID-19?

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Hugo Zeberg, a geneticist working at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
Hugo has just published a paper that suggests those of us with a certain set of genes inherited from Neanderthals may suffer from more severe effects of COVID-19.
