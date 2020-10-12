Accessibility Links

  Hugo Zeberg: How could Neanderthal genes affect COVID-19?
Hugo Zeberg: How could Neanderthal genes affect COVID-19?

Hugo Zeberg: How could Neanderthal genes affect COVID-19?

We talk to assistant professor Hugo Zeberg about his research into whether people with Neanderthal genes are more severely affected by COVID-19.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Hugo Zeberg, a geneticist working at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Hugo has just published a paper that suggests those of us with a certain set of genes inherited from Neanderthals may suffer from more severe effects of COVID-19.

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

