Project Discovery: Could computer games help find a cure for COVID-19?

In a previous episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we discovered how a team of scientists harnessed the combined power of hundreds of thousands of players of the massively multiplayer online game Eve Online to help in the search for exoplanets.

Now, the next phase of this programme, called Project Discovery, is turning its sights from the stars to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week we speak to scientists Ryan Brinkman and Jerome Waldispuhl, and Project Discovery’s creator Atilla Szantner about why they intend to turn gamers into citizen scientists to help find a cure for COVID-19.

