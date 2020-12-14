Accessibility Links

  3. Dr Pete Etchells: Do video games encourage gambling behaviour?
Dr Pete Etchells: Do video games encourage gambling behaviour?

Dr Pete Etchells: Do video games encourage gambling behaviour?

We talk to psychology professor Pete Etchells about whether certain game mechanics might be encouraging gambling behaviour away from the TV.

This week on the Science Focus Podcast, we’re joined by Dr Pete Etchells, a professor of psychology with a particular interest how video games affect our mood and behaviour.

Pete is also the author of the book Lost in a Good Game (£14.99, Icon Books) which explores why we love video games, and what they do for us.

Today we’re talking about the relationship between gambling and video games: what we know and what don’t. We want you to help us with the research, so if you’d like to get involved in a real-life scientific study that could shape the conversation around gaming and gambling, stay tuned and listen in for details at the end.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

