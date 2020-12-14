Dr Pete Etchells: Do video games encourage gambling behaviour?

This week on the Science Focus Podcast, we’re joined by Dr Pete Etchells, a professor of psychology with a particular interest how video games affect our mood and behaviour.

Pete is also the author of the book Lost in a Good Game (£14.99, Icon Books) which explores why we love video games, and what they do for us.

Today we’re talking about the relationship between gambling and video games: what we know and what don’t. We want you to help us with the research, so if you’d like to get involved in a real-life scientific study that could shape the conversation around gaming and gambling, stay tuned and listen in for details at the end.

