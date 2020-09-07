Accessibility Links

  2. The Human Body
  3. Dr Julia Shaw: Why do we do bad things?
Dr Julia Shaw: Why do we do bad things?

Dr Julia Shaw: Why do we do bad things?

Criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw says we should ditch the idea of ‘evil’ and instead try to understand people who do bad things.

Everyone does bad things. We know deep down are wrong, but we do them anyway. Sometimes, people do things so bad that we call them evil.

Criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw says there’s no such thing as evil. In her book Making Evil, she argues that we should ditch the idea altogether, and try to understand so-called “evil” people.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, she talks about psychopaths, mental illness and why we do bad things.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

