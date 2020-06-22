Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Brendan Walker: Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster?
Brendan Walker: Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster? © Getty Images

Brendan Walker: Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster?

We say our feelings can be like a rollercoaster, but as it turns out, the psychology of our emotions has influenced rollercoaster design from the beginning.

Brendan Walker originally trained and worked as an aeronautical engineer, but now has a far more thrilling job title, quite literally – he’s a thrill engineer.

Advertisement

He’s been working with theme parks to help create the most exciting rollercoasters, using design principles to craft extreme, human emotional experiences to the rides.

He tells us why people have a love/hate relationship with rollercoasters, the fine line between fun and fear, how to get your thrills in lockdown and most importantly, where the best place to sit on a rollercoaster might be.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

  • Subscribe to the Science Focus Podcast on these services: AcastiTunesStitcherRSSOvercast
  • Read the full transcription [this will open in a new window]

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

© Brendan Walker
Everyday science

Brendan Walker on designing rollercoasters

Is body positivity the answer to body image issues? – Phillippa Diedrichs © Getty Images
The Human Body

Phillippa Diedrichs Is body positivity the answer to body image issues?

Everything you ever wanted to know about… illusions, magic and the paranormal with prof Richard Wiseman
The Human Body

Everything you ever wanted to know about… Illusions, magic and the paranormal with prof Richard Wiseman

Science Focus Podcast: Do you believe in magic? – Gustav Kuhn (Conjuror Signor Martino levitating Mademoiselle Nita during a stage performance © Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Human Body

Gustav Kuhn Do you believe in magic?

The psychology of suicide © Owen Gent
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What psychology can tell us about suicide

Robin Ince
The Human Body

Robin Ince: Inside the mind of a comedian

Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez © Getty Images
The Human Body

Caroline Criado Perez Does data discriminate against women?

What does it mean to be a man? – Gary Barker © Emmanuel Polanco
The Human Body

Gary Barker What does it mean to be a man?