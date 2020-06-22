Brendan Walker: Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster?

Brendan Walker originally trained and worked as an aeronautical engineer, but now has a far more thrilling job title, quite literally – he’s a thrill engineer.

He’s been working with theme parks to help create the most exciting rollercoasters, using design principles to craft extreme, human emotional experiences to the rides.

He tells us why people have a love/hate relationship with rollercoasters, the fine line between fun and fear, how to get your thrills in lockdown and most importantly, where the best place to sit on a rollercoaster might be.

