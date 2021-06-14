Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Infants produce a strong immune response to COVID-19
Infants produce a strong immune response to COVID-19 © Getty Images

Infants produce a strong immune response to COVID-19

Researchers said the findings could help design coronavirus vaccines for adults which mimic the protection shown in children.

Published:

Infants have relative protection from coronavirus because their bodies produce a strong immune response to it, according to a new study.

Advertisement

The University of Bristol and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children conducted research which found that infants produce relatively high levels of antibodies and immune cells which protect against the virus, compared to adults.

Researchers say the findings could help explain why younger children appear to be protected from the severe effects of COVID-19 at a time of their development when they could be more vulnerable.

The study was led by academics and paediatricians from the university and hospital and is published in Cell Reports Medicine.

The study’s authors sought to research why children have only been mildly affected by the virus during the pandemic, especially since younger infants, in particular, are known to be vulnerable to other respiratory viruses such as the flu.

The research team looked at the immune responses in four infants under three months old with confirmed COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 alongside their parents, and other adult patients who had recovered from the virus.

Read more about COVID-19 and children:

Dr Anu Goenka, clinical lecturer in paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at the University of Bristol, said the findings could help design vaccines which mimic the protection in children.

“By conducting a detailed study on young infants who are relatively protected from severe COVID-19, we have shown what protective immunity looks like, in terms of the make-up of specific antibodies and immune cells directed against SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

“This is very useful information for the design of future COVID-19 vaccines that could seek to induce and mimic the signature of this protective immunity.”

The research team now wants to confirm its findings in a larger group of infants, and compare infant versus adult immune response during and at several timepoints after their infection.

Read more about coronavirus:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

COVID-19: Infections 'will rise to pre-lockdown levels' with return to tier system © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19 Infections 'will rise to pre-lockdown levels' with return to tier system

COVID-19 variants: Will the vaccines still work? © Getty Images
Science news

New COVID-19 variants: Will the vaccines still work?

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Valneva vaccine © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Valneva vaccine

Coronavirus: Antibody treatment trial to move to next phase © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus Antibody treatment trial to move to next phase

BAME children 'more at risk' of rare COVID-19-related syndrome © Peter Byrne/PA
Science news

COVID-19 spread in hospitals to be mapped to ‘break the chain’

COVID-19: Healthy volunteers to be re-exposed to virus © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19 Healthy volunteers to be re-exposed to virus

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is '90 per cent effective', study suggests © Getty Images
Science news

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is ‘90 per cent effective’, study suggests

Everything you need to know about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine © BioNTech/PA
Science news

Everything you need to know about the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine