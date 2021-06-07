It’s a gut feeling: A baby’s microbiome could affect its sense of fear

Researchers in the US may have discovered why some babies have a stronger fear response than others, and the results could offer new clues in the development of mental health conditions. The short version: it’s all in the gut.

In a pilot study at Michigan State University, researchers observed the reactions of 30 infants when a stranger walked into a room wearing a Halloween mask (poor kids). Then they cross-referenced the results with analyses of the baby’s microbiome, the huge community of micro-organisms that we all have living in our guts.

They found that children with a heightened fear response were more likely to have certain types of bacteria. Children with an uneven microbiome – one dominated by a specific kind of bacteria – were also more likely to develop a stronger response.

We should add that the children’s parents were in the room with them when the masked intruder appeared. Although the results will need validating with larger studies, their responses have genuine scientific value, too.

Not only can fear response in early life help to predict future mental health, researchers are beginning to piece together a wider relationship between gut health and psychological wellbeing. It’s hoped the new research could lead to new ways of monitoring and supporting healthy neurological development.

“This early developmental period is a time of tremendous opportunity for promoting healthy brain development,” said Rebecca Knickmeyer, who led the research, published in the journal Nature Communications. “The microbiome is an exciting new target that can be potentially used for that.”

Knickmeyer was inspired by similar research conducted in animals, and said that there may be great value in better understanding this kind of response in children.

“Fear reactions are a normal part of child development,” she said. “Children should be aware of threats in their environment and be ready to respond to them. But if they can’t dampen that response when they’re safe, they may be at heightened risk to develop anxiety and depression later on in life.”