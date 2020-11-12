Nanoparticles could deliver Alzheimer’s treatments to the brain

Scientists have developed a method for using nanoparticles to deliver drugs to the brain for treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. They have shown that their method works in both cultured cells and zebrafish.

The biggest hurdle in treating neurodegenerative diseases is the blood-brain barrier (BBB), a border designed to protect the brain from potentially harmful substances in the blood. Only certain things can pass through the BBB: pathogens, antibodies and large molecules are blocked, and only certain antibiotics can pass through. Glucose can cross it, but only with the help of a specific transport protein.

“The blood-brain barrier filters out harmful substances to prevent them from freely reaching the brain. But this same barrier also blocks the passage of drugs,” explains pharmacologist Professor Charles Ramassamy, Chairholder of the Louise and André Charron Research Chair on Alzheimer’s disease.

Usually, neurodegenerative diseases are treated by giving high doses of a drug, so that a small amount will succeed in crossing the barrier. However, this leaves a large amount in the blood, which can give rise to significant side effects.

Researchers from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique in Canada have managed to create nanoparticles which can cross the BBB. They made the particles out of polylactic acid, a bioplastic which is easily broken down in the body, and encapsulated them with the compound polyethylene glycol.

“A layer of polyethylene glycol (PEG) covers these nanoparticles and makes them invisible to the immune system, so they can longer circulate in the bloodstream,” Prof Ramassamy explains.

Encapsulating drugs in this way could mean that patients could take much smaller doses, increasing the efficiency and reducing the risk of side effects.

The researchers tested their method on cultured cells, and then on zebrafish. “This species offers several advantages. Its blood-brain barrier is similar to that of humans and its transparent skin makes it possible to see nanoparticles’ distribution almost in real time,” says Prof Ramassamy.