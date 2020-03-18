New COVID-19 test gives results in just half an hour

University of Oxford scientists develop rapid coronavirus test, which gives results in half an hour.

Technology is ‘very sensitive’ which means infection may be identified sooner.

Team now working on an integrated device that can be used at clinics, airports, and even in the home.

Researchers across the world are working on improving current coronavirus testing methods in hopes of yielding quicker results.

A team from the University of Oxford’s Engineering Science Department and the Oxford Suzhou Centre for Advanced Research (OSCAR) has developed a new COVID-19 test, based on a technique which is capable of giving results in half-an-hour.

They say this is much faster than those that are being widely used and does not require a complicated instrument.

Previous viral RNA tests – using a sample of tissue or blood or other fluid – took one-and-a-half to two hours to give a result.

The team, led by Professor Zhanfeng Cui and Professor Wei Huang, has been working to improve test capabilities as the virus spreads internationally.

Prof Huang said: “The beauty of this new test lies in the design of the viral detection that can specifically recognise SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RNA and RNA fragments.

“The test has built-in checks to prevent false positives or negatives and the results have been highly accurate.”

Scientists say the technology is very sensitive which means patients in early stages of infection may be identified sooner, potentially helping to reduce the spread.

The technology requires a simple heat-block which maintains a constant temperature, and the results can be read by the naked eye.

Researchers say this makes it potentially useful in rural areas and community healthcare centres.

The technology has been used on real clinical samples at Shenzhen Luohu People’s Hospital in China.

The hospital applied the rapid detection kits on 16 clinical samples, including eight positives and eight negatives, which have been confirmed by the conventional methods and other clinical evidence.

All of the test results using the rapid detection kits were successful.

The Oxford scientists are now working to develop an integrated device so that the test can be used at clinics, airports, and even in the home.