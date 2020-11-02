Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. New species of Triassic marine reptile discovered
New species of Triassic marine reptile discovered © Tyler Stone

New species of Triassic marine reptile discovered

The small, lizard-like Brevicaudosaurus jiyangshanensis had neutral buoyancy, allowing it to walk along the seabed searching for prey.

Analysis of two skeletons has revealed a new species of nothosaurs – reptiles that lived in the water during the Triassic period.

Advertisement

The 60cm long skeletons were identified as nothosaurs due to their small heads, wide snout, long neck and flipper-like limbs, but researchers noted in their paper that the two specimens “differed from other known nothosauroids mainly in having an unusually short tail“.

“A long tail can be used to flick through the water, generating thrust, but the new species we’ve identified was probably better suited to hanging out near the bottom in shallow sea,” said Dr Qing-Hua Shang from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and co-author of the study.

Read more about ancient reptiles:

The reptile was able to use its short, flattened tail for balance, “like an underwater float”, which meant it used very little energy to move through the water while looking for its prey.

Other adaptations included strong forelimbs, short front feet and thick, dense bones, which the researchers say increased Brevicaudosaurus jiyangshanensis’s stability while underwater, though it limited its ability to swim at speed.

It was B. jiyangshanensis’s thick bones that made it neutrally buoyant. While in shallow water, the reptile’s density was the same as the density of the water, meaning it didn’t sink or rise – it could float almost effortlessly. The size of the skeleton’s ribs also suggest the reptile had large lungs, increasing the amount of time it could spend underwater searching for food.

Two Brevicaudosaurus jiyangshanensis skeletons © QING-HUA SHANG, XIAO-CHUN WU and CHUN, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology
Two Brevicaudosaurus jiyangshanensis skeletons © Qing-Hua Shang, Xiao-Chun Wu and Chun, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology

When looking at the head of the new species, the researchers were interested in a bone found in the middle ear, called the stapes. If found, the bone was expected to be thin as with other marine reptiles of its time, however the new species stapes was “relatively massive compared with that of some aquatic reptiles”. As this bone is used for sound transmission, the scientists say B. jiyangshanensis’s thick, bar-shaped bone suggested it had good hearing.

Advertisement

“Perhaps this small, slow-swimming marine reptile had to be vigilante for large predators as it floated in the shallows, as well as being a predator itself,” said co-author Dr Xiao-Chun Wu from the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Reader Q&A: How do dinosaur footprints get fossilised?

Asked by: Rob French, Sheffield

First, the creatures must step through sediment that is pliable enough to record their footprints, but not so pliable it gets washed away before being protected by fresh sediment.

Each footprint then has three chances to become a fossil: as the original impression (the ‘true track’), as its fainter impression in the underlying layers (the ‘undertrack’), or by new sediment filling in the original impression (the ‘natural cast’) and hardening. Either way, as the layers of sediment build up, the pressure turns them to rock which – given yet more luck – will preserve the print intact for aeons.

Read more:

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

356-banners-XMAS4
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Round 'pebble-like' teeth found in 250 million-year-old marine reptile © Ryosuke Motani
Science news

Ichthyosaur’s pebble-like teeth used to ‘crush the shells of their prey’

Ancient reptile ‘well-preserved’ in stomach of slightly larger reptile © Ryosuke Motani/University of California
Science news

Ancient reptile ‘well-preserved’ in stomach of slightly larger reptile

Mystery solved: 240-million-year-old reptile with 'extraordinarily long neck' lived in the ocean © Emma Finley-Jacob
Science news

Mystery solved! 240-million-year-old reptile with 'extraordinarily long neck' lived in the ocean

Ancient land-based crocodiles evolved to be more like whales © Dmitry Bogdanov/PA
Science news

Ancient land-based crocodiles evolved to be more like whales

Reconstruction of Morganucodon (left) and Kuehneotherium (right) hunting in Early Jurassic Wales 200 million years ago. Original painting by John Sibbick, 2013. © Pam Gill
Science news

Ancient teeth reveal how the first mammals lived more like reptiles

Tiny, bat-winged dinosaur sheds light on the origin of flight © Chung-Tat Cheung
Science news

Tiny, bat-winged dinosaur sheds light on the origin of flight

Prehistoric scorpion one of the first creatures to scuttle onto dry land (New species of prehistoric scorpion may have been early land explorer © Andrew Wendruff/PA)
Science news

Prehistoric scorpion one of the first creatures to scuttle onto dry land

Mastodons were driven north by climate change 2.5 million years ago © Julius Csotonyi/PA
Science news

Mastodons were driven north by climate change 2.5 million years ago