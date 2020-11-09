Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is ‘90 per cent effective’, study suggests

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

The results are based on the first interim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants.

The study enrolled 43,538 participants, including people with diverse racial backgrounds, and no serious safety concerns have been observed, the companies report. They add that safety and additional efficacy data continue to be collected.

The firms have not specified the ages of the participants.

The case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates a vaccine efficacy rate above 90 per cent, at seven days after the second dose. Researchers say this means that protection is achieved 28 days after the initiation of the vaccination, which consists of two doses.

“We will continue to collect further data as the trial continues to enrol for a final analysis planned when a total of 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases have accrued,” said Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and chief executive. “The first set of results from our Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19.”

The researchers caution that as the study continues the final vaccine efficacy percentage may vary.

“This cautiously sounds like an excellent result from the Phase 3 trials, but we should remain a little cautious,” said Dr Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton, who was not involved in the study.

“However, if the final results show an effectiveness of anywhere near 90 per cent with response in elderly and ethnic minority populations, that is an excellent result for a first generation vaccine.”