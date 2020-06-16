Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What is ‘peer review’ for a scientific paper?
What is 'peer review' for a scientific paper? © Getty Images

What is ‘peer review’ for a scientific paper?

The peer-review process is designed to make sure research stands up to scrutiny.

Before a scientific paper is published in a journal, it is usually peer-reviewed. The aim is to make sure that the research is reliable and credible.

Advertisement

During the peer-review process, the paper will be vetted by a group of scientists who will assess if the science – the method, the analysis and the inferences drawn from the data – stands up to scrutiny. This is designed to weed out errors, misinterpretation or flawed research methods.

A ‘pre-print’ is a paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. The peer-review process takes time, so in order to speed up the distribution of research, scientists sometimes post papers to pre-print archives before they are published in a journal.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Who really discovered GPS? ©Getty
Everyday science

Who really discovered GPS?

I just bought a lovely new car, so why is the smell of it making me feel sick? © Getty
Everyday science

I just bought a lovely new car, so why is the smell of it making me feel sick?

I’m in my 30s and I never follow the nutrition labels on food. Am I about to die? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’m in my 30s and I never follow the nutrition labels on food. Am I about to die?

Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge?

What would dinosaurs have tasted like? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

What would dinosaurs have tasted like?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

What is dust made of? © iStock
Everyday science

What is dust made of?