Researchers develop VR device that gives users the sensation of having an additional pair of robot arms

In today’s hectic world of multitasking, most of us have at some point found ourselves jokingly saying that we wish we had an extra pair of hands.

Now, researchers based in Japan have brought this whimsical wish one step closer to reality after developing a virtual reality device that allows users to control an additional pair of robot arms using their feet.

What’s more, the users tested reported being able to sense the robot arms as being part of their own bodies – a phenomenon known as embodiment.

The team included doctoral student Ken Arai and Prof Masahiko Inami from the University of Tokyo, as well as researchers from Keio University and Toyohashi University of Technology.

They performed a series of experiments to examine the changes in volunteers’ perception of a pair of ‘extra’ robot arms, or supernumerary robotic limbs (SRL), as they were trained how to use them in a virtual reality environment.

Top left: An external view of the ball experiment. Top right: User's view of the ball experiment. Bottom right: The foot controllers in use. (C) TOYOHASHI UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The volunteers were placed into a virtual environment using VR headsets in which they appeared to have an additional set of robot arms – think Doctor Octopus from the Spider-Man movies. They were then trained to manipulate the arms using specially designed controllers attached to their feet and asked not to use their ‘real’ arms. The training consisted of performing basic tasks such as repeatedly touching a ball.

In a follow-up questionnaire that asked the volunteers questions of how they felt about the experience, many of them reported feeling like the robot arms were part of their bodies.

“In this paper, we suggest that the participants might feel that they have acquired a new body part that is different from their own body part through the use of an SRL presented in a VR space,” the researchers wrote.

The team say they would now like to study the effect in collaboration with neuroscientists to further understand what is happening in our brains when we experience embodiment.

